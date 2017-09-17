Lawrence Timmons Violates Team Rules Will Not PLay

Timmons adds one more piece to the insane picture that 2017 is shaping up to be

Are you ready for this ridiculous situation!!! (continuing updates below)

Jason La Canfora is reporting that Lawrence Timmons is missing from the team hotel and his status for today’s game is up in the air!

Let me repeat, he’s missing! Has he been abducted by aliens? Lost in a drunken haze? Injured?… who knows?

This is the tweeted quote from La Canfora, “Dolphins starting linebacker Lawrence Timmons is not currently at the team hotel in California. His status for today’s game is undecided…”

Can you believe this?!

Miami will be sorely pressed if Timmons is unavailable. This will put huge amounts of pressure on a thin Linebacking core to stop the run and defend the pass.

Timmons is BIG piece of the Dolphins defense

Joe Shad is reporting that the team doesn’t even know where Timmons is!!!

I’m sorry for all the exclamation marks, but ARE YOU SERIOUS!!!

Now I hope that Timmons is safe and well, but who knows the situation. However you slice this, this is a disaster and a complete let down for the opening day. Not even the best pay per head software has this calculated into the odds affecting the Dolphin chances. But this Joe Shmoe say it’s not good.

Jay Glazer is reporting, “Lawrence Timmons went AWOL yesterday and team been trying to find him, was found today and team trying to get more info.”

Given the situation Timmons is all but a scratch for today and Justin March-Lillard is starting.

I guess I’ll start drinking earlier than expected today. Go Fins!!!

**** Armando Salguero “Lawrence Timmons is not expected to play for the Dolphins today. Something angered him. He’s not with team. Dolphins know where he is.”

****As per Salguero, “Lawrence Timmons not arrested or run afoul of law, I’m told. Still not playing today.”

***** It appears he has quit on the team.

****** As of 12:15PmEST There’s still no clarity on the situation other than Timmons isn’t playing.

*******Violation of team rules is being announced as the reason for his being left behind.

*** I’m definitely drinking early today.

