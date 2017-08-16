Latest Rash Of Injuries Create Lots Of New Problems

Next man up is the only solution to injuries

The latest wave of injuries for the Miami Dolphins is here: Tony Lippett is done for the 2017 Season with a torn ACL, Offensive Linemen Kraig Urbik has missed his second practice with a back injury, and Kenyan Drake has had a concussion.

That’s a tough swallow considering it happened in the span of just two days of light-contact practice… and that’s without even considering the massive list of other injured players.

So beyond the obvious loss of the players on the field, what’s the consequences of these three injuries going forward?

The injuries to Lippett could extend into 2018

Lippett’s injury brings several problems:

Miami is now thinner in it’s front-line talent at one of the few positions they were considered deep at.

Lippett, who is still developing, will go into the final year of his contract coming off a serious injury.

Byron Maxwell who may have been expendable via trade or release next year suddenly becomes a guy who you now might need to hold onto for 2018… which will be tough in a tight cap.

who may have been expendable via trade or release next year suddenly becomes a guy who you now might need to hold onto for 2018… which will be tough in a tight cap. Beyond the talent loss, even the preferred prototype of tall receivers to play press is now thin, and only the raw Tankersley is left in reserve that fits the mold.

This puts more pressure on Alterraun Verner, Cordrea Tankersley to play larger roles this year than expected, also either / both Torry McTyer and Lafayette Pitts need to be able to contribute quality snaps this season.

The extent of Urbik’s injury is unreported, but it could even be just an extended rest before the Preseason Game. But on the flip side, bad backs and Offensive Line are never, ever a good thing. The issues stemming from this injury are probably only short term:

Given that Anthony Steen and Jake Brendel both play Guards and Center, this leaves the position very thin in the Preseason Game against the Ravens, especilly because Pouncey is the mend. This could lead to some overuse of other player and end up contributing to more injuries.

and both play Guards and Center, this leaves the position very thin in the Preseason Game against the Ravens, especilly because Pouncey is the mend. This could lead to some overuse of other player and end up contributing to more injuries. Continuity takes a small step back. The terrible line play over the last two practices says it all.

Back injuries are notoriously fickle and could turn into a reoccurring problem

Thankfully, Drake’s injuries are are no longer swept under the rug in the NFL

Drake’s concussion is another serious concern as he had the ‘injury prone’ label coming out of college. Two out of the three top RB’s on the roster have become concussed not from a game time, but from thuds in practice. These concussion increase the likelihood of another one down the road, and raises legitimate concerns about the cores durability:

Drake will miss this Preseason Game and probably the next as well.

A fourth quality RB is now a must, although Storm Johnson appears to fill that role.

While it’s not the end of the world because the latest season-ending injury hit one of the deepest squads, and the other two are likely only short-term issues. But each of these issues adds another layer of uncertainty for the staff to plan around. And since continuity is as crucial as talent, both are being lost in these endless waves of injuries.

The good side–if there is one–is that it’s still weeks away from the Opening Day. Also, with all cuts happening at once this year, there will be plenty of players who can fill any voids… but, can Miami afford to sign them now with the big payout to Cutler?

It’s a 100% guaranteed winning bet with any pay per head services that none of the opposing teams are shedding a tear over Miami injuries. And since only brilliance can make this season a success, I’m positive Gase isn’t crying either and instead is working around the clock to get 2017 headed in the right direction. Go Fins!!!

Leave Blank: Do Not Change: Your email:



Comment on Facebook

Related posts: