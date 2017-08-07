Landry Investigation Is Another Headache Dolphins Don’t Need

Landry is a leader and this investigation is a big letdown

It’s been a rough couple of weeks for the Miami Dolphins–ROUGH! Multiple key players were injured in the span of a few practices, headlined by Ryan Tanehill having to miss significant time with another injury to his already banged up knee.

Now, to add insult to injury, reports are surfacing that WR Jarvis Landry is under investigation for battery of a woman.

ARE YOU SERIOUS!!!

This investigation is due to an incident that allegedly occurred earlier this year at Landry’s apartment in Fort Lauderdale involving the mother of Landry’s child. Coach Adam Gase has stated that he and the team have known about this investigation from the start and that Landry has been fully cooperating with the police. However, the alleged victim is not cooperating with law enforcement officials, and now the police have passed the case to the Broward County State Attorney’s Office.

A decision on possible charges is not expected to occur this week. So even the early stages of this issue will be drawn out.

Landry is supposed to be part of the solution, not part of the problem

Issues involving the police and hitting women is always very, very bad news–I’m so glad to hear the woman say she wasn’t harmed in any way. But no one can say exactly what happened, and at the moment, all the details have been kept completely under wraps.

However, innocent or guilty this will become a huge distraction for both the Dolphins and Landry… at a time when the Dolphins are loaded with distractions.

Depending on how this investigation goes, Landry could also be investigated by the NFL because they have their own strict rules regarding battery cases. The league isn’t shy about suspending players that are guilty or involved in hitting women. It’s hard to say what the outcome of this will be with so little information available, but pay per head solutions are predicting that conviction or not this will work negatively again the Dolphins success.

Could this be one reason why Landry hasn’t been signed long term? Who knows? But this is just one more episode in the soap opera of ‘How The Dolphins Turn’. Fingers crossed that one of my two favorite Dolphins players is getting a raw deal. I don’t want to even begin to think of the juice as a man who batters women. Go Fins!!!

Leave Blank: Do Not Change: Your email:



Comment on Facebook

Related posts: