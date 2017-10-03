Julius Thomas The Six Million Dollar Bust

Thomas gets six-million dollars to be the worst offensive player on the Dolphins

Miami Dolphins Offense has been nothing but offensive so far in 2017. It’s been a let down and a shock. This team was built on the premise of having an offense that scores and a defense that limits.

Half of that formula has been true so far.

Prior to the Saints game I wrote an article about how the Dolphins interior Offensive Line had favorable match-ups, and much like the Chargers game, the run game would carry them to a win.

The Dolphins lost, and now as a reader Lemmus so eloquently said, “Would you like ketchup or mustard on those feet, M.J.?”

First, it’s not tasting too good, Lemmus.

Second, I’d like to try and qualify my meal with some context… starting with Julius Thomas.

Adam Gase was the main reason Thomas was given a sizable contract and brought in. Given his history of injuries and poor blocking, he was expected to be just an aspect of the Tightend position, not the beginning and end.

So far the only end he’s been is the one you wipe.

Thomas is slow, lacks physicality, concentration, and has been unproductive…. but other than that he’s fantastic.

This past Sunday Miami ran 28 passing plays, 15 running plays, and had 11 penalties for a total of 54 attempted snaps. Thomas was responsible for screwing up in almost 20% of them.

Below, Thomas is primarily responsible for the failure of 3 runs plays, and one of those plays killed a crucial drive on 3rd down. Also, he added in a backbreaking false start on 1st & 10 to open the second quarter.

Given Miami only had 15 runs, Thomas was primarily responsible for ruining a whopping 15% of the rushing plays.

Gase is the man responsible for bringing Thomas to Miami

Now digging deeper, Thomas also failed his assignment on 3 more running plays, 1 blocking assignment in the passing game, and showed little effort against a much smaller opponent in the Endzone, which led to a pick.

In the running game he failed nearly 50% of his assignments. The main problem I have is, why does Gase keep trotting Thomas out to fail in the most critical part of this offense when Anthony Fasano, who was ranked the #1 blocking TE in the NFL, is available?

I don’t know the answer to that question. But I know it’s one of his worst moves Gase has made, and continues to make, since he became the Dolphins Head Coach.

In the next video, the first of these two plays was a popular meme showing how Ajayi could make chick salad with a chick %@$% Offensive Line. It was funny and popular, but also quite misleading. First, this was another winner by Thomas… and also a penalty ( that was as blatant as they come) on the Saints that exasperated the failure.

There is one man primarily responsible for the Offensive failure… his name is Gase

Notice how Thomas doesn’t chip as he get to his assignment. He avoids all contact like the plague, allowing the end to distrupt the play. Also notice the horse collar by the DE. Amazing how this wasn’t picked up. A simple chip would have slowed the DE enough to allow the pulling Guard time to get there. The fact that Ajayi gets a good gain isn’t the point. The key points are: Thomas totally sucks at blocking and yet is still in 95% of the plays that a Tightend is called for, and the OL was blamed for this failure, which isn’t the case.

The second play is another issue–although this is more opinion than fact. Thomas is clueless of the blitz and the protection behind him. As the last option on this play his route is the least crucial, if he bends his release slightly, the blitzer would be slowed and the play might have had a chance.

Now factor in all the above against the only production he brought to the table.

The best price per head sportsbook‘s are betting my Grandmother could make those plays. Not only would Fasano and MarQueis Gray make those plays, but they would make a huge improvement in blocking for the run game. What the ripple effect of this would be is unknown? But whatever it would be, it would make the rushing attack better. If you look over both Gray and Fasano’s tape they are making their blocks at an astronomically higher rate than eel fingers Thomas. So why the hell is Thomas still in there? Gase reminds me of the idiot trying to force the square peg into the round hole, believe if he just turns it this way or that it will fit. Everyone knows what kind of player he is–everyone but Gase, it seems… and that makes this situation all the more troubling.

I’m still a big fan of Gase, but come on man… snap out of it! Go Fins!!!

Leave Blank: Do Not Change: Your email:



Comment on Facebook

Related posts: