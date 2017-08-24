Gearing Up For Success In Third Preseason Game

A good night can help Miami have success in Week 1

The Miami Dolphins will be facing the Philadelphia Eagles in their 3rd Preseason game tonight at 7pm. Success in this game is as much about keeping the starters healthy as it is getting effective play from the starters, who’ll see extended playing time this week.

Since this is the last preseason game that the starting units will play, it’s the last time opportunity for the offensive and defensive teams to build cohesion, before the regular season game on September 10th.

But given that injuries have already pilled up and the cap is tight, the most important thing is that the Dolphins get through this game with minimal injuries.Yeah, injuries are a part of the game, but it’s important for the staff to hedge their bets at every turn to protect the players by making wise decisions on playing time…

…and for us fans to pray and hope for no whammies.

Even if Miami has a bumpy ride tonight, continuity can be built during the season and built quickly. No one wants a rough start to the season, but missing players for an extended period of time during the regular season would be worse. This is why health is the primary determiner of a successful night… unfortunately, that will take as much luck as skill.

Don Shula on success, “Luck favors the prepared”

So, here are the keys to successful tonight… at least as far as what can be controlled and is directly related to the skill of the staff and the players:

Jay Cutler will be the starting QB, and he will need every rep to continue to build chemistry with his offensive teammates and knock off rust. It will be a very big deal if he does well given he’s only been with this team for just over 2 weeks. If he’s rusty and there are some bumpy patches that’s to be expected. Injury and a disastrous night should be the only real concern.

The offensive line is the fuel that makes everything go. And the effectiveness and health of this unit is the key of keys for tonight. Can Jesse Davis have a third excellent game? Will Mike Pouncey and Ja’Wuan James make it through the game without injury?

This is the million dollar question.

Yes, there are other important components to watch for: Devon Gochaux continuing to succeed, Nat Allen finally playing in a game, Leonte Carroo making an impact, Charles Harris continuing to develop, Senorise Perry maybe stealing the 4th RB spot, Julius Thomas staying healthy and making an impact, Alterraun Verner taking that 3rd CB or Nickel spot, Cordrea Tankersley doing well on the fast track, and Bobby McCain moving from meh to making plays are among some of the most interesting story lines.

Tonight can affect the success of the 2017 Season

But none of these focus points are as critical to the success of the 2017 Season as the health and production of the starting Offensive Line.

And last, as far as the line goes for this game, most bookie website software have the Dolphins as the road underdog at +3.5. This indicates that the Dolphins are a slight underdog. And in this case where the starters are only playing a half or so, the Dolphins are being viewed as having slightly weaker depth than the Eagles. So, while many might want to stop watching in the 3rd and 4th quarter, there will be a lot to learn about who this 2017 Dolphins will be in ‘garbage time’. So keep your eyes glued till 00:00. What are the rest of the Miami Dolphins News fans thoughts about what you are looking to see from this third preseason game?

