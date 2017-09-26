Gase’s Love Of Accountability Must Begin With Himself

Gase’s play calls are the only constant offensive ingredient for two season

The Miami Dolphins were humiliated by the Jets–who supposedly were tanking it, right.

However, the Jets were jacked up when they played the Dolphins and looked more like a potential playoff team than Miami.

The question now is why? And who bears the responsibility?

Some say the defense, but I say allowing a 30% 3rd down conversion rate, 103 yards rushing with 3.0 per play, 249 pass yards, netting 2 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, and giving up 20 points isn’t even in the same ballpark of bad as the offense.

The offense possessed the ball just about 24 minuets. That means Miami’s defense was on the field nearly a quarter more that the Jets. And actually, if you minus just prior to the 4th quarter and on, which was garbage time, the differential is far worse than that.

So, if you want to lay the lion’s share of the blame, for the second week in a row, it’s on the offense. Below is a break down of every offensive play in the first Qtr. I have a Failure Tally after each play to allocate blame…

Okay, the Jets came out with a look that’s going to be their theme: crowd the box, play tight on the Line of Scrimmage, and show no respect for Miami’s mid and deep passing game.

The first play while a little hitchy with a wobbler by Cutler was accurate, and the play took advantage of the Jets stacked setup. Aside from a little pressure, this was a winner. Failure Tally: 0

Again, the Jets are playing tight and have just about 8 in the box. Miami calls an off-tackle run to the short side of the field with Julius Thomas as the anchor man in the blocking scheme.

Doesn’t Gase know what everyone else does that Thomas can’t block at the point of attack? Why run an off tackle to the short side that offer little space with a defense shifted to that side and with your worst blocker being the key? Failure Talley: Gase 1 for calling it, Thomas 1 because he can’t block, I’d give Cutler 1 for not audibling out–but I don’t know what his authority is. So for that sake of brevity, I won’t consider his ability to audible in latter plays.

Despite six on the LOS, the Jets have loosened up with two safeties back. Potentially, you have an 8 on 8 blocking assignment.

The inside draw works well and the line blocks perfectly. Three receivers occupy 4 defenders, and Thomas comes down the line and makes and excellent block. This is the type of blocking where he excels: on the move using agility and angles, not… not power. Failure Tally: 0

Gase might be feeling the burden of holding two jobs?

Below, Gase decides to attack the short side of the field again, and the Jets realize space is no good for them, and they go back to crowding the LOS with a one-high look

LB Jets Darren Lee kills the play with a jam, pushing Stills into Landry allowing one defender to occupy two receivers. See the value of jamming, Mr. Burke. Then Muhammed Wilkerson destroys Mike Pouncey to force Cutler out of the pocket and into a desperate pass. Failure Talley: Jets love to jam, and running this play short side was too crowded for the wides… Gase should have know this–bad call. Also, Pouncey can’t handle power since his hip injuries, this will be another reoccurring theme. Failure Tally: Gase 1 and Pouncey 1.

Ahhhh, the theme continues, Jets have 10 defender within 5 yards of the LOS. Gase calls a pass behind the LOS to Landry. Gase is good to call this play at least once a game. The play require Laremy Tunsil to get out and block a corner on the move and Landry to beat a free defender.

Bad call given Jets are now stacking every down and terrible to remain in the play given their setup. Landry gets 4 because, because well he’s Landry, but this tendency of being stubborn and attacking an opponents strength will come back to haunt Gase. Failure Tally: I’d like to give Gase 1 point, but there was good production.

Jets have 10 defenders within 4 yards of the LOS–again… and Gase has a stretch run scheduled. On top of the iffy numbers, Pouncey and Anthony Steen are called to block Pro Bowlers Wilkerson and Williams one-on-one to make this play happen. It doesn’t.

It’s not like Pouncey and Steen are trash in the run game. They had nice blocks in this game and generated 122 yards against a capable DL last week. But how in the world do you think this is putting your players in the best position to win? Failure Tally: Gase 1 for banging the teams head against a reinforced wall by asking two players to pit their weakness against the oppositions strength in situation that far from conducive for the plays success. Pouncey get 1 because his lack of strength… again.

Gase needs to fix this offense from it’s concepts to personell

FWI this drive dies after last second time out that turns into back-to-back False Starts, followed by a 3rd and 13 and a safe run. Nothing to see here move along.

3rd drive: Ohh lookie here, Jets have 10 men within 5 yards of the LOS… who would’ve guessed? And what’s the call? RUN! Numbers give an LB a free rush, and an LB & DE stunt free an open lane for another defender to disrupt the play.

Solely to the credit of Jay Ajayi the play generates 4 yards. The crowd and action of the defenders makes the blocking difficulty on this play very high. This isn’t putting your team in a situation for success, and in the long run, the pay per head software says these odds aren’t good. Failure Tally: Gase 1 for thinking he has the 90’s Cowboy Offensive Line.

Don’t be shocked, but the Jets have 8 in the box! Man these tricky Jets are something. Aren’t they?!

Ajayi show why he is amazing as he batters his way to 4 yards, despite Pouncey being blown up by Williams. See several themes here. Jets load the box, Gase runs the ball, and Pouncey can’t handle power. Failure Tally is 1+1+1= 3: Gase gets 1 for being predictable, and 1 for thinking this is a winnable formula, and Pouncey gets 1 for not being able to handle power.

End of the 1st QTR.

Gase can fix this… if he fixes himself

To be fair, the 2nd Qtr opens with a nice deep play to Parker that turns into a defensive penalty. The Jets loosen up in respect of the deep game, and Ajayi finally finds space for 8 yards. But a phantom penalty on Stills puts them in 2nd and 12. Gase then runs the ball, Jets blitz 3 to make seven rushers, and the play goes for minus two. The rest of the 2nd Qtr is a flop and much of the same.

I’m a huge fan of the Art of War. It’s wisdom is universal and one tenant is, “Avoid your competitor’s strength, and attack their weakness.”

Gase must learn this wisdom. Why have these three talented wides and bring them on the field to smash the ball with Ajayi in the face of stacked boxes? If Cutler can’t handle the pass plays, then why is he here? If Gase wanted to be smash mouth, then why not go get high-grade interior linemen this off season? A good coach must take into consideration not just what he wants to do, but what he can do. What will most likely bring about success must always be what a call is about. A coach must consider not only their personnel, but the personnel they are facing. It’s an ever-changing formula of call verse call and player verse player, but this is what it takes to be an Offensive Coordinator.

Maybe, just maybe, Gase needs to choose between being an OC or HC? Playing both roles has defeated most coaches. Still love our coach! Go Fins!!!

