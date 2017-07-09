Film Study Of Dolphins Kraig Urbik

Urbik contributed in a major way to the Dolphins success in 2016

Since Miami Dolphins news is quiet, and stories about the same ole’, same ole’ are tired. So, it’s time to do some film study.

This will be the first in a series on the Dolphins interior line options to add evidence, based on tape, to bolster or rejects opinions… and tape don’t lie–of course, it can fib a bit.

This study will be on Kraig Urbik. I will use Week 12 of last year against the 49ers when he started as Left Guard as the source of the study.

Ted Larsen, Jermon Bushrod, Anthony Steen, and Isaac Asiata will be forth coming.

So, you may ask, why not use tape from when Urbik played Center? Well, because in my view, and after watching loads of film, he is the best option at Left Guard, and his talents are constricted when he snaps the ball.

Urbik might just be a big blessing in disguise

For some reason, his large contribution to the 2016 season is quite often over looked by fans and writers… and the more film I watch of him, the more I wonder why.

Here’s the study:

I haven’t done a study on Larsen yet–he’s next, so he’s might be a contender. And as for Asiata, a green LG can leave your QB in the hospital. So, given all that Urbik brings to the table: intelligence, size, experience, and technique, I can’t see anyone else who will beat him out.

But, given I was wrong once… I might be due for it to happen again.

When you consider that Left Guards are expected to block alone most of the time, and it’s mostly you and the Left Tackle, awareness and ability to switch and swap is paramount… and Urbik has these skills in spades.

Can Urbik solidify the Left Guard spot that has been empty since Richie Incognito left?

Yes, he’s a bit stiff and is bigger than he is strong–a bit top heavy as well, which messes with balance. And, he can get grabby at times… although he doesn’t get flagged. But, when you look at the competition and what he has done in the past and last season, he is my choice of who will win out at the spot. The 2013 season with the Bill is the last time he started and it was in a Zone Stretch system just like the Dolphins are running now. After that season he was given extraordinarily high grades, but Rex Ryan came in an installed a man blocking system, and then Urbik started his free fall.

I think he can rebound in a big way in 2017.

I’m not saying he’ll be Richie Incognito, but he not be a problem.

Given that this Offensive Line will be the key unit to determine how this season shapes up, it doesn’t take a pay per head sportsbook to tell you how crucial it is that some of these interior linemen step up. Will Urbik or some of these others shock the world… even if they are solid, that would be a big deal. Go Fins!!!

