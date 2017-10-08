It’s Either Home Sweet Home Or Home Sweet Hell

Home field is where the rubber meets the road in the 2017 Season

You can’t underestimate the value of home field. The guys who make and lose tons of money based on their knowledge of the game understand that home games bring a sizable advantage. So with times once again desperate for the Miami Dolphins because of a slow start from under performance, the first home game of the year couldn’t come any sooner.

I think at times Dolphins fans who watch from home forget why home field is an advantage: The Fans who schlep their way to the game to scream and root for 3 hours are the unsung heroes.

Look at the Jets game two weeks ago. Home field caused several penalties and slowed down the get off of the play to near zero on the clock more than a few times. That’s tangible help. The Dolphins need that kind of help this week. We need to root for the fans as much as he Dolphins.

Okay, enough pandering, however true it might be.

The Dolphins will have zero excuses this week… ZERO!! The Dolphins are actually coming into the game with pretty much everyone on the roster healthy enough to play, whereas the Tennessee Titans may very well be without their starting QB.

Home field leaves Miami without any get out of jail free cards

Miami has had a normal week, so travel isn’t a plausible excuse.

A let down or over confidence isn’t in play given the position the Miami is in after two terrible losses.

QB feeling his way in a new “O” is out the door as well with three games in the can… two of which deserve the can otherwise known as the toilet.

No ifs, ands, or buts, the Dolphins offense must show something this week. They need to score points and score points in the first half. If Miami gets shut out in the first half again, then Matt Moore needs to put in at QB in the second half. It might not make a difference, but with the season on the line, Gase will have no choice but to throw everything against the wall while there’s hope.

But before that desperate time ever comes, Adam Gase and Jay Cutler need to open up the offense and start taking a few shots down the field. The Titans secondary is definitely not their strength on defense and Miami has the talent at wide receiver to win these match ups. But this was the case last week and Gase preferred to run against stacked fronts… so who the hell knows.

The cards are stacked in Miami’s favor with a home game

The best bookie service on the internet finally came out with the line on this game late in the week and opened it with the Titans as the -3 point favorite. The line stuck for a day and then on Saturday dropped slightly to -2.5 for the Titans. The action is actually coming in almost evenly split, but it’s hard to get a good read on it because at the moment Mariota is still questionable and a game time decision.

My opinion is that Mariota isn’t going to play, and leaving him to a game day decision is just a little ruse by Coach Mularkey, so Miami is forced to split their practice time preparing to defend against both Mariota and Cassel. If Mariota doesn’t play, then I’d expect the Dolphins line to drop to pretty much a pick’em.

If the Dolphins loses today without Mariota in the lineup, and the season takes a near fatal dive from a coach named Mularkey, then I’m not only off the bandwagon, but I’m setting it on fire. Go Fins!!!

Leave Blank: Do Not Change: Your email:



Comment on Facebook

Related posts: