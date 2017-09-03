Dolphins Roster Cuts… Some Very Surprising

Some critical pieces to 2016’s success was replaced in these roster cuts

The Miami Dolphins have made the necessary cuts in order to get to the league mandated 53 man roster limit. Some were very surprising–if not a shocker.

Even the best bookie service on the web would have been hard pressed to anticipate a total turn-over of the kicking core. While the release of punter Matt Darr for undrafted rookie punter Matt Haack wasn’t totally unexpected (and saves Miami 150k in salary cap space), the release of kicker Andrew Franks was.

Miami claimed Cody Parkey off the waver wire and looks to replace Franks. Not saying Franks was the most consistent kicker, but he was a known quantity. It does seem a bit of a gamble to go with Parkey. This could turn out to be a major story line if Parkey either bombs or does better than Franks.

As for Parkey’s play is a model of consistency from 29 yards and shorter, but his accuracy descends quickly after that.

Roster Cuts made some give a double take

As per Joe Schad:

“Parkey has never missed a field goal 29 yards or shorter (17-for-17).

On field goals of 30-39 yards, Parkey is 21-for-23 (91 percent).

On field goals of 40-49 yards, Parkey 12-for-20 (60 percent).

On field goals of 50 or more yards, Parkey is 5-for-5 (100 percent).

Last season, Parkey missed five field goals between 40 and 49 yards, which is a big part of the reason why he was beaten out in camp. And in a loss at Miami last season, Parkey missed three field goals for the Browns, including what would have been a game-winner from 46 yards on the final play of regulation.”

So it would seem that Gase wants consistency above all else, even range.

This is another big call by Gase and will be an interesting story line.

In addition, the Dolphins choose to waive 3 former 2016 draft picks in Thomas Duarte, Jordan Lucas and Brandon Doughty, along with linebacker Neville Hewitt. Lastly, Miami ended up keeping 5 undrafted rookies in CB Torry McTyer, S Maurice Smith, P Matt Haack, T Eric Smith, and LB Chase Allen.

Sam Young getting replaced by Smith was a bit of a surprise. While Young played very poorly, and Phinsnews thought a lot about Smith, Young’s release was a bit of a shock.

A few vets didn’t survive the roster cuts

The Dolphins also signed Safety T.J. McDonald to a 4 year $24 million dollar extension. Clearly McDonald really impressed the coaches, because he received an extension despite not playing a snap for Miami in a regular season game and will miss the first 8 games of the season due to a pending suspension. Don’t get me wrong, I loved the McDonald signing, and I think he’s going to be a huge boost to our secondary, especially when he comes in fresh in the 9th game of the season. However, this is a little bothersome that he gets a contract extension without playing a snap before the heart and soul of our team, Jarvis Landry gets an extension–just saying.

The Dolphins will have the opportunity to tweak their roster and possibly add a player or two that was cut from another team. So the final roster isn’t set yet. One such player that could be a nice pickup is Left Guard Alex Boone who was just cut by the Vikings. Miami could always use an extra Guard, and it has been reported that Boone told the Palm Beach Post on Saturday night that he’d be very interested in playing for Coach Gase. Boone also has previously played for coach Chris Foerster from 2009 to 2015 in San Fran. This would seem like a good fit, so we will see if Miami does end making a move on Boone or not? What are the rest of the Miami Dolphins New fans thoughts about all the recent moves?

