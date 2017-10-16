Dolphins Prove Down Isn’t Always Out… When You Have Heart

You can’t find a metric to measure heart

The Miami Dolphins pulled off an epic comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons to breathe fresh life into the 2017 Season… and a dejected fan base.

It looked terrible early on and wasn’t for the faint of heart. But Adam Gase and this Dolphins team are made of sterner mettle than we fans are used to having in quite a long time… drum roll please:

For the second straight season the Dolphins have shocked not only the pay per head services, but the football world in Week 6.

Phinsnews is proud to state that we were one of the very few to see that the Fins were trending up and that there were signs of hope. Thankfully, we were correct because we took a beating over this article. Two weeks of eating crow and the Dolphins losing might have been too much for us.

The crazy truth is, this should have been a blow out with Miami in cruise control in the 2nd Half, but sloppy play, a pick, and penalties kept them from putting points up in the 1st Half.

You only find out the heart of a man when he’s knocked down

For all the talk about Atlanta dominating the 1st half, they were in Miami’s territory 13 times and the Dolphins were in there’s 12 times. The difference was the Falcons, especially their offense, played disciplined and smart football, while the Dolphin offense squandered chance after chance.

This might sound like I’m raining on the nice warm fire of victory… not so! Actually, I’m dosing it with gasoline.

Miami dominated the 2nd half and did so netting ZERO penalties to Atlanta’s 4, with a pick, and fumble. Aside from a pick nullified by a Falcon’s penalty and a drop, it was by far the Dolphins most disciplined ball they’ve played in sometime. The results show clearly the good that comes from smart and sound football.

Now playing smart football and having heart might sound like two different roads, but they aren’t. When the chips are down–like nearly to the center of the earth in Miami’s case–it takes a special character, will, and courage to do your job without a drop off… to toe the line when all is looking bad is courage.

And that’s exactly what these Dolphins did. It’s not to say they don’t have things to fix. They do, and some of them are critical to have success going forward. But now isn’t the time to talk about that. Now is the time for we fans to enjoy in a big win and have heart like the team we root for going forward. It might take some time to get used to, but these aren’t the same ole’ Dolphins we are used to. Go Fins!!!

Leave This Blank: Leave This Blank Too: Do Not Change This: Your email:



Comment on Facebook

Related posts: