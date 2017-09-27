Dolphins Gearing Up For Saints With Timmons In The Lineup

Timmons will bring relief to a porous Pass D for the Saints game

The Miami Dolphins finally pulled the trigger on Lawrence Timmons by removing his indefinite suspension, which lasted a grand total of 1 game. Apparently he’s going to play as soon as this weekend against the Saints in London.

Was this a fair move or a move of desperation by Adam Gase? It’s uncertain, because the circumstances surrounding his disappearance is still shrouded in secrecy. But, I can’t help but wonder if Miami had been 2-0 would that suspension still be ongoing?

Bottom line is: Timmons negatively affected the the Dolphins and was punished.

At the end of the day, the Dolphins are trying to win football games, and they paid him good money this offseason to help do that. At least, even if fans don’t feel they got their pound of flesh, he should be a strong addition to the current LB unit… at least he darn well better.

Considering Miami will face future Hall of Famer Drew Brees this upcoming weekend, the D is going to need all the help it can get.

Brees is likely licking his chops with excitement at having to face Miami’s struggling secondary.

Timmons will give a boost to the coverage and pass rush

While Bree’s receiving group is young and inexperienced, last week he was able to tear apart a stingy Carolina defense for 220 passing yards and 3 touchdowns, including hooking up with our old friend and family Ted Ginn Jr for a 40 yard touchdowns pass. Miami needs to find a way to prevent the big play from happening this week, or they are going to be in for a very long afternoon.

Now I doubt Brees isn’t as giddy about Miami’s pass rush, which has been effective. But the Saints have been quite good at protecting Brees with just 3 sacks and 14 hits. So the Fins defensive front will need to be at its peak to offset a weak back end of the squad.

On offense, Coach Gase must find a way to shake things up, whether that’s a lineup change or a better offensive game plan, or better yet, a little of both. Once again, I would say that we should try to get our other running backs such as Damien Williams and Kenyan Drake a bit more involved. For starters, this will give Ajayi a little breather, and it’s always good to get different personal involved, because each of these other running backs can provide a slightly different dynamic to the offense.

Also, what happened to getting the tight ends involved in the game? Six million dollar Julius Thomas has a total of 6 catches for a paltry 42 yards, and Anthony Fasano has zero targets. Given Gase’s history of getting his Tight Ends heavily involved in the offense in both Denver and Chicago, you’d expect different results.

Dolphins need every edge they can get this week

The Saints defense averages 126 yard given up on the ground and has the second worst pass defense only to the New England Patriots with 331 yard per game. Man, that was very sweet to write… Pats at the bottom of the league in something!

No other way to slice it, this game will come down to the offense pulling its weight.

The best bookie service providers in the world opened this game with the Saints as a -3 point favorite. The line dipped slightly to -2.5 yesterday, but is now back up to -3.

It’s no surprise that the action is coming in heavy on the Saints. The public sees little reason to risk their money on a team that lost to the ‘lowly Jets’ last week. However, as I have said in the past, I actually like the Dolphins odds better when they are the dog and the public is pounding the favorite. So maybe the Dolphins can actually bounce back this week and find a way to squeeze out a victory across the pond! They need it desperately, for sure! What are the rest of the Miami Dolphins News fans thoughts about the Dolphins chances of winning this weekend against Brees and the Saints?

